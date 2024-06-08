KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa is leaving it entirely to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate allegations that senior Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) officials are accepting bribes monthly.

She reminded all local authority (PBT) staff and officers to always maintain good governance and integrity in performing their duties.

“Ultimately, we will know the results of the investigation by the MACC, whether it involves taking bribes or poor governance.

“In our workplace culture, I frequently stress the importance of integrity because our ultimate goal is to deliver excellent service to the people while preventing any abuse of power or misconduct,” she told reporters after launching the Federal Territories Waste-To-Wealth initiative at Seri Pulau Pinang Public Housing here today.

Also present was Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Earlier today, it was reported that the MACC detained a local authority senior officer in his 40s last Thursday, to help in probing allegations of monthly bribes collected from businesses run by foreigners in the city centre.

Meanwhile, on today’s programme, Dr Zaliha said the initiative, implemented through the 1 Community 1 Recycling (1C1R) programe, operates on a barter system, allowing the community to trade recyclable items for kitchen essentials supplied by DBKL.

“Every day, the city produces 2,300 tonnes of solid waste. DBKL annually allocates RM260 million for solid waste management and public cleaning, and this is a substantial sum.

“Äs such, this initiative aims to alter the public perception of waste as a worthless resource, demonstrating its potential for profit and benefits when managed effectively,” she said.

Dr Zaliha said there are four 1C1R kiosks established around Kuala Lumpur, namely at Beringin People’s Housing Project (PPR), Section 2 Wangsa Maju Public Housing (PA), Seri Alam PPR and Seri Kota PA.

She added that four additional kiosks will be established in Seri Pulau Pinang PA, Pinggiran Bukit Jalil PPR, Kerinchi PPR and Muhibbah PPR. — Bernama