KOTA BARU, June 8 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is actively promoting the Special Rahmah Menu Discount Card initiative, urging more food entrepreneurs to offer Rahmah menus.

Deputy Minister Fuziah Salleh reported that 117 food entrepreneurs, including 64 traders from Kelantan, have already enrolled in the programme since its launch last November.

She said this card enables traders to access discounts of up to 40 per cent on essential business items at seven partner supermarkets nationwide.

“By simply offering one Rahmah menu, traders become eligible for this card. We hope this initiative will encourage more food entrepreneurs to participate, ultimately benefiting more people,” Fuziah said during the Special Rahmah Menu Discount Card handover event here today.

Highlighting the low number of card applications, Fuziah said KPDN is actively promoting the initiative to encourage more traders to apply.

The ministry has streamlined the application process, making it faster and more automated to attract more participants.

“With this new streamlined process, we aim to encourage all previous Rahmah menu entrepreneurs to register for the discount card and continue serving the people,” she added.

Furthermore, KPDN plans to enhance supermarket involvement to offer more special discounts, thereby maximizing the benefits for traders participating in the programme. — Bernama