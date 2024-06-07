PETALING JAYA, June 7 — Two teenagers arrested for throwing flower pots at the fence of the Serdang police station on Sunday pleaded guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here today to a charge of mischief.

Magistrate Farah Azura Mohd Saad set August 8 for sentencing, pending a character report from the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

According to the charge, the two 17-year-olds allegedly committed mischief by damaging a vehicle belonging to a man, resulting in a loss of RM500, by the roadside in front of the Serdang police station at 6.30am on June 2.

The charge was made under Section 427 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same code, which provides for imprisonment of one to five years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Advertisement

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor Nur’ain Madihah Zulkifli, while the two juvenile offenders were represented by lawyer Muhammad Amirul Mukminin Mohd Sufian.

Previously, Serdang police chief ACP A A Anbalagan said in a statement that the two suspects were detained on suspicion of throwing flower pots at the fence of the Serdang police station. — Bernama

Advertisement