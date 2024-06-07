IPOH, June 7 — A doctor was arrested on Wednesday (June 5) to assist in the investigation into a molest case involving a 15-year-old female patient.

Perak Tengah district police chief Supt Hafezul Helmi Hamzah said the man was arrested after the patient lodged a report at about 9.14pm on June 4.

“The victim claimed that she was sexually harassed by a man, believed to be a doctor while seeking treatment at the emergency ward at the Changkat Melintang Hospital,” he said in a statement.

Hafezul Helmi said following the report, a team of police officers arrested the man to be remanded for further investigation.

He said the victim is now in stable condition and the case is being investigated under section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

He also urged anyone who has information about the incident can contact the investigating officer of the case, Insp Mohamad Zulkarnain Jusoh, at the Perak Tengah district police headquarters at 013-974 0294. — Bernama

