KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the government will adopt the Building Information Modelling (BIM) system for projects undertaken by the government and the private sector.

Building information modeling (BIM) is the holistic process of creating and managing information for a built asset, based on an intelligent three-dimension model and enabled by a cloud platform since BIM integrates structured, multi-disciplinary data to produce a digital representation of an asset across its lifecycle, from planning and design to construction and operations.

Anwar who is also the finance minister said the decision was made during the National Development Action Council (MTPN) meeting that he had chaired today.

The prime minister said during the meeting, he had emphasised several matters related to delays in the completion of projects and stressed the need to overcome such shortfalls through the adoption of new technologies in the working process.

Advertisement

“This year, I hope the planning, implementation and monitoring of the government’s development projects and programmes will progress smoothly according to the planned schedule.

“I am also satisfied with the performance achieved in abolishing poverty since there has been a drastic drop in the numbers,” he said in his Facebook posting today.

In the same posting, the prime minister said all ministries, agencies and stakeholders must move forward in unison, integrated and planned manner.

Advertisement

“It is to ensure the achievement and results of the planned projects and development of the country can contribute to the growth of the nation’s economy to ensure the wellbeing and welfare of the people,” he said. — Bernama