KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 ― Water supply in all areas of Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Selangor has fully recovered at 6am today.

In a statement, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said the water supply disruption was due to asset maintenance and replacement works at Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant on Wednesday.

“Air Selangor would like to thank the consumers for their patience and cooperation during this scheduled water supply disruption period.

“Consumers can obtain information on scheduled water supply disruption from time to time through our official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and X or call Air Selangor’s Call Centre at 15300 or visit https://www.airselangor.com/,” it said. ― Bernama

