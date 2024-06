KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — A suspicious package was sent to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in Putrajaya today, forcing the evacuation of the premises.

According to Astro Awani, the evacuation began before 4pm after the package was received on the 14th floor of the ministry’s headquarters.

Teams from the Fire and Rescue Department as well as the police’s Bomb Disposal Unit have been deployed to the site.

MORE TO COME

Advertisement