SHAH ALAM, June 5 — A senior officer at a local authority (PBT) was remanded for three days, starting today, to assist in the investigation into a case of soliciting and accepting bribes, amounting to RM20,000.

Magistrate Muhammad Syafiq Sulaiman issued a remand order against the 46-year-old male suspect, after allowing an application submitted by the Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a source, the suspect is believed to have solicited and received bribes, in return for approving and expediting a contractor’s application without going through the prescribed procedures, between 2019 and this year.

The source also said that the suspect was arrested at the Selangor MACC office, at 6.29pm yesterday (June 4).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim, when contacted, confirmed that the case was being investigated under Section 16 (a) (B) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama