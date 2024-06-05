KOTA BARU, May 5 — Traders in the B40 group do not need to worry about not receiving government aid as usual should they register their businesses.

Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) chairman Ahmad Sabki Yusof said there are still B40 entrepreneurs who have not registered (businesses) as they fear they will not receive this assistance anymore and will be subject to taxation.

He said government assistance, for example, the Rahmah Cash Aid is not subject to whether the individual owns a business or not.

“This myth or belief needs to be dispelled so that B40 entrepreneurs will come forward to register their businesses and not be worried about their eligibility for government aid,” he told reporters after officiating the Kelantan State Level Entrepreneur Mentoring Programme 2024 (PBU24) here today.

He said a total of 9.23 million businesses, 1.5 million companies and 38,673 Limited Liability Partnerships (PLT) were registered with SSM as of April 30.

He added, however, that from this number, 1.64 million businesses, 674 687 companies and 34,865 PLTs were found to be actively doing business. — Bernama

