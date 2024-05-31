KOTA BARU, May 31 — The Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) has provided self-service vending machines to 10 Indian Muslim entrepreneurs from the B40 group in the state to help them generate income.

Its director-general S. Ravikumar said the contribution, part of Mitra’s Entrepreneurship and Career Development Programme, totals RM200,000.

He said this contribution is part of the Unity Government’s commitment to fostering a business environment that supports small enterprises.

Advertisement

“These machines offer an innovative, cost-effective business model that efficiently sells products 24/7, boosting recipients’ profits,” he said at the launch of the Indian Community Self-Service Vending Machine Business Programme in Kelantan, here today.

Ravikumar noted that Mitra, through the Prime Minister’s Department, provides various forms of assistance to Indian Muslims nationwide based on applications and state-specific needs.

He said most business owners apply for the vending machines to add value to their existing businesses and to help those starting a new business.

Advertisement

“Although the Indian community in Kelantan is estimated to be around 20,000 people, mostly residing in Kota Baru, Jeli and Gua Musang, Mitra implements various socio-economic development programmes for them,” he said. — Bernama