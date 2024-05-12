SHAH ALAM, May 12 — The eUsahawan programme, led by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), has generated nationwide sales exceeding RM1.24 billion to date.

MDEC chairman, Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, said eUsahawan is an integral part of the ‘Saya Digital’ Campaign, a programme that offers both online and offline learning to train individuals, students and micro-entrepreneurs in digital entrepreneurship, aiming to increase income, promote products and boost sales.

“Through the eUsahawan programme, MDEC has trained 563,543 Higher Education Institution (IPT), Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students and entrepreneurs nationwide, generating sales exceeding RM1.24 billion.

“In Selangor alone, 103,858 entrepreneurs have seized this opportunity, generating sales of over RM309 million,” he said during the launch of the Jelajah Saya Digital (JSD)@ Shah Alam programme today.

Also present was Selangor Islamic Affairs and Innovation Culture Committee chairman Mohammad Fahmi Ngah.

Syed Ibrahim stressed that MDEC will continue such programmes in line with Malaysia Madani’s vision, ensuring that prosperity and opportunities benefit all segments of society.

JSD@ Shah Alam, the fifth series this year, is a two-day event being held at Aeon Mall Shah Alam from yesterday. The carnival concept features interactive activities like digital literacy and entrepreneurship workshops, e-sports competitions and government agency exhibitions focusing on digital aspects.

JSD focuses on four main pillars: Digital Literacy, Digital Business, Digital Freelance and Digital Career, benefiting target groups such as B40, unemployed graduates, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, school and college students, as well as micro, small, and medium-sized entrepreneurs.

JSD @Shah Alam is expected to attract over 1,000 participants, including local residents, IPT students, skills institution trainees and mall visitors. — Bernama