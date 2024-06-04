KUALA TERENGGANU, June 4 — The Terengganu branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized 20,000 litres of diesel and a tugboat, estimated to be worth RM312,000, at a fishing jetty near Pulau Duyong last night.

Director Saharuddin Mohd Kia reported that the raid was carried out by 10 KPDN enforcement officers along with eight police officers after a two-week surveillance.

A 45-year-old local man, suspected to be a worker on the tugboat was also arrested.

“Initial findings indicate that the syndicate’s modus operandi involved purchasing diesel at sea using the tugboat. The diesel was then sold to black market buyers in nearby industrial areas,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, he added. — Bernama

