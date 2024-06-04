MAKKAH, June 4 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) raised RM1 million in infaq (charitable spending) from haj pilgrims and TH account depositors for the ‘Santunan Kasih Baitullah’ programme between January and May this year.

Malaysian haj delegation head Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman said the fund would be used to ensure the welfare of Malaysian pilgrims in the Holy Land.

“This year, a portion of the fund was used to purchase 12 loudspeakers installed at each maktab (accommodation) and tent during the masyair (movement of pilgrims from Mecca to Arafah for wukuf) operation to facilitate the delivery of clear and effective information to the pilgrims,” he said in a statement here today.

Advertisement

He said the ‘Santunan Kasih Baitullah’ programme provides opportunities for depositors and pilgrims to earn multiplied rewards for their good deeds.

Haj pilgrims or TH depositors who wish to contribute can do so by making a debit transaction to the Malaysian Haj Pilgrims Welfare Fund on the THiJARI application. — Bernama

Advertisement