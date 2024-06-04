MECCA, June 4 — To ensure the comfort of Malaysian pilgrims, the Pilgrims Fund Board or Tabung Haji (TH), in collaboration with Mashariq Holdings, has made several improvements to the basic facilities and services provided, including upgrading the tent facilities in Arafah and Mina.

Head of the Malaysian Haj Group 1445H/2024M, Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman, highlighted improvements such as upgraded toilet facilities, enhanced air conditioning and improved camping amenities compared to the previous year.

“In Mina, numerous new improvements have been implemented compared to last year. This includes designated areas for hot and cold drinks, conveniently stationed along the camping corridors, which are now more organised.

“This year in Mina, we have increased the number of toilets and upgraded the tents, replacing canvas walls with gypsum board which is sturdier, safer, more comfortable and has better temperature control.

“We have also increased the number of air conditioners. Previously, we used old, less effective air conditioners provided by the authorities in Mina.

“This year, we have added new air conditioners exclusively for Malaysian pilgrims,” he told the media after visiting the Malaysian tents in Arafah and Mina last night, accompanied by Al-Masyariq Al Masiyah board chairman, Ali Hussein Bunduqji.

Syed Saleh said the carpets in the tents at Mina are now thicker and of higher quality, providing greater comfort during the pilgrims’ three to four-day stay.

In Arafah, the number of bathrooms has increased and additional water tanks have been provided to ensure continuous water supply during peak days.

All facilities and improvements match premium package amenities, demonstrating TH and Mashariq’s commitment to ensuring Muasasah pilgrims’ comfort so they can focus on their worship during the peak days of Haj.

Syed Saleh said these improvements by Mashariq resulted from discussions with TH in Malaysia and Mecca before the end of last year’s Haj season.

He highlighted TH’s efficient management in securing agreements with Masyair operators, granting Malaysia the privilege of selecting tent sites in Mina and Arafah first, not just for VIP packages, but also for Muasasah pilgrims.

“For instance, in Arafah, we selected a site at the far end for easier access to Muzdalifah. Likewise, in Mina, Malaysian pilgrims’ tents are conveniently located near the stoning tunnel,” he added.

He noted that upgrades to facilities in Mina and Arafah are currently at their peak, nearing completion at 70 to 80 per cent, and are anticipated to be fully completed before pilgrims arrive on June 8. — Bernama