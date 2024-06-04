BUTTERWORTH, June 4 — Umno will give its full commitment to assist Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate contesting in the upcoming Sungai Bakap state by-election.

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said that he and another Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom, have been sent to Sungai Bakap today to meet with Nibong Tebal Umno and PKR leadership to discuss the strategies for the by-election.

“Umno will support PH candidate in Sungai Bakap. This decision was made during the war room meeting, of which I am the secretariat head,” he told a press conference after attending the Jalan Bandar Seminar @Penang 2024 at Butterworth Arena here.

The event was launched by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

All parties in the Penang Unity Government yesterday unanimously agreed that a PKR candidate will represent the coalition in the Sungai Bakap state by-election.

The Sungai Bakap state seat is vacant following the death of its incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff, on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.

The Election Commission (EC) will hold a special meeting on Thursday (June 6) to discuss the important dates of the Sungai Bakap state by-election. — Bernama