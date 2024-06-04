KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak's RM2.27 billion 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial could go on until 2026 if the former prime minister is ordered to enter his defence, his lawyer said today.

Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah had earlier mentioned this during Najib's ongoing criminal court proceedings at another High Court this morning, where the latter is accused of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM6.64 billion in government funds paid to the International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC).

In seeking adjournment to the IPIC trial, Muhammad Shafee said the ongoing 1MDB trial was causing “distractions” due to the amount of workload posed to his team.

The IPIC trial had been scheduled to be heard from today onwards over a period of 13 days this month: from June 4 to 6, June 10 to 13, June 19 to 20, and June 24 to June 27.

“In the interest of justice, this [IPIC] case can be taken to another date.

“If Yang Arif adjourns the case and does not want a delay, we can break up the dates so Yang Arif's case can begin.

“Otherwise we have to wait until 2025 as 1MDB has taken up many dates and I am confident it can be finished by 2026,” he said.

On May 30, the prosecution’s case against Najib in the RM2.27 billion 1MDB trial ended after 235 trial days that spanned a period of six years.

1MDB trial judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah had also instructed the parties to file their written submissions by July 26, and to put in their replies by August 8.

Oral submissions will be held over four days from August 19 to August 22.

After that, Sequerah will have to rule whether the prosecution has proven a prima facie case, and if so, will call for Najib to enter his defence or grant an acquittal.

The IPIC trial is Najib's fourth criminal trial after the SRC International Sdn Bhd criminal trial, the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial and the audit report tampering trial.

Imprisoned since August 23, 2022, Najib is serving his 12-year jail sentence and RM210 million fine for his conviction over the misappropriation of SRC International’s RM42 million funds, which has recently been reduced to six years of jail and RM50 million fine by the Pardons Board.