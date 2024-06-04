KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has extended his condolences to the family of local poet and actor Mohd Supyan Abdul Rahman, 66, who was better known as Pyanhabib, who died at his home in Hulu Kelang tonight.

Fahmi said Pyanhabib was a highly respected poet, writer, actor and artist beloved by all who knew him.

“At the start of my journey as an art enthusiast, I always waited for his poetry recitals. The last time we worked together was for a cameo in the Malaysia Madani video featuring Bunkface last year,” he posted on X tonight, adding that Pyanhabib’s loss would be keenly felt by local artists.

“May you rest well in the eternal land. My condolences to his family over their loss,” he said.

Born in Taiping, Perak on May 27, 1958, Pyanhabib was also known for his performances in the films Kembara Seniman Jalanan, Tsu-Feh Sofiah, Tak Kisahlah Beb and Rock Oo. — Bernama

