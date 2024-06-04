PUTRAJAYA, June 4 — The trial run of Immigration checks using QR Codes for bus and motorcycle services at the at the Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security (CIQS) area of the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) in Johor Baru, which commenced on June 1, has proceeded without hitches.

Immigration director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh, in a statement today, said the trial run has received positive feedback from users, with a record showing that 117,000 users have downloaded the application and 13,846 users have used it so far.

“A similar trial run is being conducted at the bus passenger lane at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) CIQ,” he said.

“Immigration is in the final stages of refining the QR Code application requirements to ensure seamless implementation,” he said.

Ruslin also informed that the implementation of Immigration checks using QR Codes is in the Proof of Concept (POC) trial process for three months.

He said that during this period, the use of QR Codes only involves Malaysians using bus and motorcycle services at KSAB and bus services at BSI. — Bernama

