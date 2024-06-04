KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — The thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in nine states, including the federal capital and Putrajaya, are expected to persist until 5pm today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a statement, it said the affected areas in Perak were the districts of Kampar, Batang Padang, and Muallim; Cameron Highlands and Rompin in Pahang as well as five districts in Selangor, namely Hulu Selangor, Gombak, Petaling, Hulu Langat and Sepang.

Similar conditions were also forecast for Jelebu, Seremban, Port Dickson, and Rembau in Negeri Sembilan as well as Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, and Mersing in Johor.

In Sarawak, such weather would be experienced in Sarikei (Pakan, Julau and Meradong); Sibu; Mukah (Dalat and Mukah) and Bintulu (Tatau) while the Interior (Nabawan); West Coast (Ranau); Tawau (Lahad Datu); Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, and Sandakan); as well as Kudat (Kota Marudu and Pitas) in Sabah. — Bernama

