KOTA BARU, June 4 — The Kelantan government has thanked the Federal Government, especially Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, for providing various annual grants, including the capitation grant, road grant and the Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris) grant, to the state.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud said the state government received annual grants worth RM272.55 million in 2019; RM296.98 million (2020); RM317.65 million (2021); RM346.91 million (2022); and RM354.02 million last year.

“The estimated annual grant for this year is not available yet as it is subject to the policies stipulated by the government from time to time,” he said.

He was replying to a question by Nik Bahrum Nik Abdullah (PAS-Chempaka) at the State Legislative Assembly sitting at the Kota Darulnaim Complex today.

Meanwhile, on the application to increase the rate of capitation grant, Mohd Nassuruddin explained that he had discussed the matter at the meeting between the Menteris Besar and the Prime Minister for the rate to be revised in line with the current situation.

“Alhamdulillah, Pahang Menteri Besar (Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail) and Perak Menteri Besar (Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad) supported the proposal, the government responded by saying it would look at its current financial situation first,” he said. — Bernama

