JOHOR BARU, June 4 — The Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) has identified more than 200 trees that are designated as heritage trees in the city here since 2001.

Johor Baru mayor Datuk Mohd Noorazam Osman said the identification process was a precautionary measure on the health of trees above 40 years of age.

“So far MBJB only has two tree care experts or arborists who are tasked with the heritage trees health.

“Tree inspection work is always done by the arborists, who will check and identify unhealthy trees for inventory purposes.

“They will also determine if any further action is required for the trees to be cut down or pruned,” he told reporters after a full council meeting at Menara MBJB here today.

An arborist is an expert in the cultivation and care of trees and shrubs, including tree surgery, the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of tree diseases, and the control of pests.

Mohd Noorazam said that current tree arborists were not enough to inspect all the trees in the city within a short period and MBJB needed a consultant to assist in the task.

He said that in 2021, the city council had already inspected 200 designated heritage trees that are aged 40 years and above.

“According to heritage tree guidelines, we cannot cut them down. We will need to look at the tree’s condition first to determine if they pose a risk.

“We don’t want the recent incidents involving uprooted trees in Kuala Lumpur and Melaka to happen here,” said Mohd Noorazam in reference to several incidents involving falling trees in Melaka and Kuala Lumpur.

Last month, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming suggested for local authorities to have a tree expert in its ranks to improve landscape management in each municipal area.

He added that the ministry is also prepared to assist all local authorities in the maintenance of old trees, especially at district council level in rural areas.

On Saturday a motorcyclist and driver narrowly escaped death after a giant Angsana tree fell on Jalan Bukit , Bandar Hilir in Melaka.

Prior to that, it was reported on May 14 that Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusof’s convoy was among 10 vehicles damaged by trees which fell in various parts of the city during a heavy downpour.

On May 7, a falling tree due to heavy rain and strong winds claimed the life of a man and crashed into 17 vehicles and the Monorail track in Jalan Sultan Ismail in Kuala Lumpur.