GEORGE TOWN, June 3 — Penang PAS is currently fine-tuning the list of potential candidates for the Sungai Bakap state seat by-election before submitting it to the party leadership, said Penang PAS commissioner Muhammad Fauzi Yusoff.

He said although Penang PAS already had a list of potential candidates, they were still open to receiving input from all levels, including grassroots members.

“Whether there will be a candidate from the family of the late Nor Zamri Latiff, we have to wait and see. However, the shortlisted candidates need to be reviewed from various angles, including the personality of the candidates themselves, which is why we are taking some time to finalise the list,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the names of the shortlisted candidates might be submitted to the party leadership for selection after the Election Commission (EC) meeting this Thursday, depending on the situation.

Muhammad Fauzi also thanked Bersatu for allowing PAS to defend the seat.

The Sungai Bakap seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff, on May 24 due to a stomach inflammation, with the EC to hold a special meeting this Thursday (June 6) to determine the important dates for the by-election.

In the Penang state election in August last year, Nor Zamri defeated Pakatan Harapan candidate Nurhidayah Che Rose with a majority of 1,563 votes. — Bernama