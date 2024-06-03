PUTRAJAYA, June 3 — Malaysia has called on the concerned parties to accept and work towards the full implementation of a recent proposal by United States (US) President Joe Biden to end Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement on Monday said the proposal is the best way forward to end the ongoing catastrophe in Gaza and full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Palestinian Territory.

“Malaysia has consistently called for a permanent and effective ceasefire to bring an immediate end to the killing of Palestinians and the conflict in Gaza.

“In this context, the three-phase proposal announced by President Joe Biden for a complete ceasefire, release of captives from both sides, efforts towards a permanent end to hostilities, and a comprehensive reconstruction plan for Palestine is a step in the right direction,” said the statement.

Advertisement

Malaysia also urged the international community to prioritise the immediate and unimpeded humanitarian assistance to Palestinians and reconstruction of Gaza.

It emphasised that Malaysia’s steadfast support and full solidarity with the Palestinian people remain unwavering, including their right to self-determination and the creation of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

International media reported that Biden on May 31 presented a three-phase deal proposed by Israel to the Palestinian group, Hamas, that he said would end hostilities in the besieged Gaza Strip and secure the release of hostages held in the coastal enclave.

Advertisement

Hamas reportedly said it would “respond positively to any proposal that includes a permanent cease-fire, a full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, reconstruction efforts, the return of the displaced, and the completion of a comprehensive hostage exchange deal”. — Bernama