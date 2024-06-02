NIBONG TEBAL, June 2 — Penang PKR has suggested the names of five party members for the consideration of president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as its candidate for the by-election to be held in the Sungai Bakap state constituency in the state.

PKR Penang State Leadership Council deputy chairman Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid said the state leadership received the names of potential candidates from its branches and division in Nibong Tebal.

“The candidates are aged between 30 and 60, some are locals, and there are also candidates from outside,” he told a press conference on the Sungai Bakap Flood Mitigation Project here today.

Also present were Nibong Tebal MP Fadhlina Sidek, who is also Education Minister, and Penang Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari.

The Sungai Bakap state seat is vacant following the death of its incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff, on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.

Nor Zamri, who was Nibong Tebal PAS chief, contested the state elections against Pakatan Harapan candidate Nurhidayah Che Rose, from PKR, in August last year and won with a majority of 1,563 after securing 15,433 votes.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina, who is Wanita PKR chief, said the wing has started out early in Sungai Bakap, and the momentum is being carefully observed to fully focus on the constituency.

“We have submitted the names of our potential candidates to the state leadership, and our mission is to reclaim Sungai Bakap and provide the best service to the residents,” she added. — Bernama