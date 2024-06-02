BAGAN DATUK, June 2 — The investigation into the alleged presence of a container bearing the logo of the Israel-based shipping company, ZIM, at a port in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, needs to be expedited, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid said that the country is bound to the government's policy of no diplomatic relations and no trade agreements with Israel.

He said if there are Israeli goods in any port in Malaysia using a third party, then the matter should be monitored by the authorities.

“I think that the port operator and Customs Department should act immediately because we know what is happening is not just a matter of trade, but a matter of how such strict regulations have been circumvented by the presence of such a container to dock at one of our ports.

“The investigation to find out if it is true or not must be expedited,” he said, at a press conference after officiating the Bagan Datuk district police headquarters (IPD) in Hutan Melintang, today.

Yesterday the media reported the presence of such a container raised questions among the surrounding residents.

Kota Iskandar assemblyman Datuk Pandak Ahmad reportedly said that he was surprised to receive a report from concerned residents who claimed that the port was still allowing containers from Israel. — Bernama

