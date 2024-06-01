TUMPAT, June 1 — All members of Madani communities in Kelantan are urged to install the Jalur Gemilang in their homes to fuel the spirit of patriotism for the National Day celebration in August.

Kelantan Information Department director Muhd Nor Aswadi Md Nor said it was the responsibility of the Madani communities to take pride in ensuring that the celebration of National Day was lively and meaningful.

He said this month, every Madani community would be urged to make preparations to celebrate the National Day by participating in the Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign.

According to him, in Kelantan alone, there were 135 Madani communities as of now, including 15 in Tumpat.

“The highlight of the campaign will be in August and the community is asked not to let the Jalur Gemilang fly for too long until it is worn out (by being exposed to rain and sunshine), if it is faded, it should be replaced so that it looks attractive,” he said at the Jiwa Komuniti Madani programme for the Tumpat Parliamentary constituency at the Mara Junior Science College hall here, today. — Bernama

