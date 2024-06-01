KOTA KINABALU, June 1 — Sabah PKR today announced a leadership revamp in the party during its Central Leadership Council (MPN) meeting, naming Datuk Mustapha Sakmud as the Chairman and Peto Galim as the Deputy Chairman.

PKR’s Deputy Information Chief Razeef Rakimin said the revamp was to strengthen the state PKR leadership and as part of the party’s preparation for the Sabah state election.

Razeef who is also the Sabah Information Chief said the post of vice presidents will be spearheaded by Azmi Datu Tamboyong, Raymond Ahuar and Roslan Sapar while Sazalye Donol was elected as the secretary.

“Peto Galim will also lead the State Election Committee (JPRN) while Datuk Mustapha Sakmud will act as the Strategic Director,” he said in a statement tonight.

On May 26, PKR party Information Chief Fahmi Fadzil announced the appointment of Mustapha who is also the Deputy Higher Education minister as the Sabah PKR chief and Innanam assemblyman Peto as the Deputy Chairman.

The following is a list of the Sabah PKR MPN lineup:

Chairman: Datuk Mustapha Sakmud

Deputy Chairman: Peto Galim

Secretary: Sazalye Donol

Treasurer: Abdul Razak Jamil

Information Chief: Razeef Rakimin

Communications Director: Mohd Amin Abdul Mem

Executive Secretary: Wendey Agong Baruh

Assistant Secretary: Thonny Chee

Deputy Information Chief: Milus Alu

Assistant Executive Secretary: Remysta Taylor — Bernama