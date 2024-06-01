KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh finally broke her silence today after critics linked her to a Selangor transport pilot project involving a company co-founded by her husband.

The Segambut MP said she welcomes the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation into the Selangor Demand-Responsive Transit (DRT) proof of concept, hours after Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, who is deputy in charge of the commission’s operations confirmed that new leads and information had been received.

“Now that the probe has started, I want to see truth and vindication come out of this investigation. Malaysia deserves nothing less.

“Therefore it would not be proper for me to comment as it may be construed as an interference with on-going investigations.

“In fact it was for this reason I had not said anything sooner as in my view the best way forward in dealing with such claims is to leave to the relevant authorities to investigate them.

“I want to thank all who have reached out to me in solidarity,” she posted on the social media platform X this afternoon.

Yeoh has been pressured to resign from her ministerial position, after critics pushed the MACC to investigate her husband who co-founded Asia Mobiliti Sdn Bhd, one of two companies contracted to provide a DRT system in Selangor, for a potential conflict of interest.

The Selangor government announced the appointment of Asia Mobiliti and the second DRT provider, Badan Bas Coach Sdn Bhd, at a public forum organised by the Selangor state government with Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam and Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated on June 15, 2023.

The Selangor Mobiliti brand logo and zone announcement at the Selangor Smart City and Digital Economy Convention was later revealed on October 20, 2023.

Asia Mobiliti has rejected allegations of foul play in getting the contract, saying the claims are baseless and malicious.

National news agency Bernama reported today that an unnamed MACC source had confirmed that the commission is conducting an extensive investigation into allegations surrounding contract awards involving a minister's husband.

The source said this follows several new complaints received regarding the appointment of a minister's husband to provide proof of concept for a transport project by the Selangor government.

Initially, MACC has conducted preliminary investigations and found no signs of power abuse or conflict of interest involving Yeoh.

Its chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki told the media recently that the decision to award the contract is up to the Selangor menteri besar and not Yeoh, who is no longer a state assemblyman.

He also added that further investigations can be conducted if there is any new lead to prove conflict of interest.