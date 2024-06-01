JOHOR BAHU, June 1 — The demand for cattle to meet the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration in Johor is guaranteed to be at an adequate level.

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Zahari Sarip said so far, no reports have been received on a shortage of supply and an increase in selling prices.

“We have not received any information on any lack (cattle supply), it (supply) is sufficient and the Veterinary Services Department (JPV) is constantly monitoring this matter,” he said.

Advertisement

He said this at a press conference after officiating the Agro-based Industry (IAT) Entrepreneur Carnival 2024, organised by the Johor Agriculture Department, at Angsana Johor Bahru Mall here today.

Zahari was responding when asked to comment on meat supply for the Aidiladha celebrations in the state.

He also added that a total of 205 temporary slaughter centres had been approved by JPV for the purpose of slaughtering sacrificial cattle last year.

Advertisement

Earlier, 80 entrepreneurs participated in the three-day IAT Entrepreneur Carnival, which ends tomorrow, with the state government sponsoring 75 per cent of payment for the booths. — Bernama