LABUAN, May 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has directed all relevant enforcement agencies to ramp up operations against the abuse and theft of diesel across Malaysia, including in Labuan.

Addressing the persistent issue, Anwar underscored his commitment to tacking those involved in diesel theft with strict legal actions.

“Believe me, we will go all out to look for those involved, and if we catch them with evidence, we will prosecute them in court.

“We do not want to see the nation being cheated...we want enforcement agencies, including in Labuan, to step up operations and checks against diesel theft,” he said at the Community Engagement Session at the Labuan Marine Department open space here today.

Anwar emphasised that curbing diesel theft is essential to protect the interests of people in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan, who rely heavily on diesel.

The prime minister also called on the public to report any instances of diesel theft and abuse to the authorities, to aid in the nationwide crackdown.

He also reiterated his stance on the diesel subsidy rationalisation programme, noting that Sabah and Sarawak are exempted from the new scheme announced on May 21.

He explained that this was because almost all households in these regions depend on diesel, and implementing the subsidy changes would impose undue burdens on them.

To mitigate the potential inflationary impact on goods and services prices in Peninsular Malaysia, Anwar said the government will provide cash assistance directly to individual owners of commercial vehicles.

He specified that the rationalisation programme would target 10 types of public transport vehicles and 23 types of goods-carrying vehicles. — Bernama