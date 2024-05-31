LABUAN, May 31 — The federal government today expressed support for the long-overdue construction of a bridge linking Labuan island to mainland Sabah, pending comprehensive reports on its implications.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, however, emphasised the need to update the existing technical study to reflect current conditions.

“The proposed Labuan bridge is a mega project that requires thorough preparation...I have been informed there is an existing technical study which can serve as a guideline.

“However, experts have indicated that the existing study cannot be used in its entirety and needs to be improved and tailored to the present situation,” he told reporters after making a visit to the Labuan Roll-on Roll-off (RORO) Ferry Terminal here today.

Advertisement

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Dr Zaliha Mustafa in March said the Federal Territories Department has set up three task forces aimed at revitalising Labuan’s economy, including through the construction of the Labuan-Menumbok bridge, which could be a ‘game changer’ for the island.

However, Dr Zaliha stressed the necessity for a new comprehensive technical study to accurately estimate project costs and assess economic impacts, given the evolving economic landscape, as past studies might not be fully relevant in the current context. — Bernama

Advertisement