LABUAN, May 31 — The federal government has approved an allocation of RM22 million for upgrading works at the existing Labuan Roll-on Roll-off (ro-ro) Ferry Terminal.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the funding is intended to enhance the facilities, infrastructure, jetty, and ferry ramp at the terminal.

“To ensure smooth traffic flow at the Labuan ro-ro terminal, we have approved RM22 million for the upgrading works.

“I have directed that these upgrades be expedited...additionally, I have instructed local enforcement agencies to improve their efficiency and services at the terminal,” he said at the Community Engagement Session held at the Labuan Marine Department open space here today.

The prime minister said the estimated one-hour embarkation time could be reduced by addressing delays caused by immigration checks.

He emphasised that efficient services from local enforcement agencies was crucial in resolving congestion issues at the terminal, rather than relying solely on new infrastructure.

The current ferry terminal, established over four decades ago, has not seen significant upgrades.

It serves as a vital gateway for visitors and the transport of consumer goods from mainland Sabah to the island.

The terminal is operated by two companies: Binabalu Sdn Bhd, which manages the ferries Galaxy and Blue Ocean, and Labuan Mainland Link Sdn Bhd, which operates Kimanis 1, Putrajaya 1, Goodwill Star, and Joy Star.

Anwar also reiterated the federal government’s commitment to revitalise Labuan’s economy and assured that Labuan would be included in various government initiatives aimed at poverty eradication.

“I don't want to see Labuan being left behind in the government's economic development agenda, including the diesel subsidy rationalisation programme,” he said. — Bernama