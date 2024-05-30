BALIK PULAU, May 30 — Police have arrested three men on suspicion of acting as mule account holders for different fraud syndicates, resulting in victims suffering losses totalling RM184,368 recently.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said its Commercial Crime Investigation Division arrested the three men at different locations statewide yesterday following intelligence and tip-offs.

“Police arrested the first suspect, a 29-year-old man, for acting as a mule account holder to a syndicate that lured victims into non-existent online jobs in connection with a case in Bayan Lepas.

“In this case, the victim had made several online transactions into a bank account amounting to RM94,168 and investigation is still going on to trace the syndicate’s network,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Advertisement

He said that, in the second case, police nabbed a 37-year-old man for acting as a mule account holder to a phone scam syndicate in connection with a case in Bayan Lepas.

Kamarul Rizal said the victim had made several online transactions to a bank account amounting to RM49,000.

In the third case, he said police arrested a 42-year-old man for acting as a mule account holder to an online Love Scam syndicate, resulting in the victim losing RM41,200.

Advertisement

“All three suspects have been remanded to assist in investigations and the cases are being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating,” he said. — Bernama