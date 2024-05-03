KUALA LUMPUR May 3 ― A total of 10,106 commercial crime cases involving losses of more than RM866 million were recorded from January to April 28 this year, said Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf.

He said this number was equivalent to an average of 85 cases a day.

“Compared with the same period last year which recorded a total of 10,931 cases and a loss value of more than RM534 million, the percentage of cases for this year recorded a decrease of 8.2 per cent. However, the value of the loss recorded an increase of 62.1 per cent,” he said in a press conference today.

He said from the aspect of charges, a total of 4,880 investigation papers were charged in court during the same period, compared with 4,598 cases for the same period last year.

In a separate development, Ramli said there are still many in the community who do not know about the Semakmule portal developed by CCID to enable the public to check the bank account numbers of individuals and companies that have been reported to be involved in fraudulent activities.

“As of today, this portal has listed a total of 198,125 bank accounts owned by individuals and 315 bank accounts owned by companies. Of that number, 97,986 arrests have been made and some have been charged in court,” he said.

He hopes that this portal can be fully utilised by the community and further become one of the effective mechanisms in the prevention of commercial crime. ― Bernama