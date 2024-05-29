PUTRAJAYA, May 29 — The federal government said today that its coalition will continue the teamwork between its components during the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election for the next one in Sungai Bakap.

However, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the coalition’s top leadership has yet to discuss the by-election cooperation.

“We are not yet at the stage of the unity government negotiations, there has not been a meeting on this matter. Taking a stance and good cooperation between the component parties of the unity government during the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election, I believe the same process will be followed for this by-election.

“I see it will not be an issue and will be managed through the internal mechanism of the unity government,” he told reporters in the weekly government press conference here.

On Monday, Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi assured partners that it will mobilise its machinery for the Sungai Bakap state constituency by-election, regardless of the candidate.

His remark came amid uncertainty about whether PKR or BN’s Umno will contest the seat.

The Penang state seat is vacant following the death of its incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff, on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.

Nor Zamri, 56, who was also Nibong Tebal PAS chief, contested the state elections against Pakatan Harapan candidate, Nurhidayah Che Rose, from PKR, in August last year, and won with a majority of 1,563, after securing 15,433 votes.