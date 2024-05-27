GEORGE TOWN, May 27 — Penang State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Law Choo Kiang has today submitted the notification of the vacant Sungai Bakap state seat to the Election Commission (EC), following the death of its incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff.

The notice was submitted to Penang EC director, Siti Nazariah Abdul Zalim, at the Penang State Legislative Assembly grounds here, at 2pm today.

Law said that the submission of the notice is a standard procedure, in the event that there are any vacant state seats due to death.

“The passing of the deceased is sad news for all assemblymen, and a great loss for the state, because Nor Zamri was a representative loved by the community.

“Now we have to leave it to the EC to carry out its duties,” he said at a press conference at the Penang State Legislative Assembly grounds, today.

The EC is required to hold a by-election within 60 days to fill the vacant seat.

Nor Zamri, 56, died at about 1.38pm on Friday (May 24), while receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of Seberang Jaya Hospital, due to inflammation in the stomach.

Nor Zambri, who was also Nibong Tebal PAS chief, contested the state elections against Pakatan Harapan candidate, Nurhidayah Che Rose, in August last year, and won with a majority of 1,563, after securing 15,433 votes. — Bernama