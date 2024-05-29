PUTRAJAYA, May 29 — The full report on the crash of two Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) helicopters that killed 10 officers and personnel on April 23 will be released tomorrow, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the Cabinet was informed by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin earlier during the Cabinet meeting that the report will be released tomorrow.

“The defence minister has informed the cabinet of the latest status of the full helicopter crash report in Lumut. He informed that the report has been completed and will be published tomorrow,” he told reporters during a press conference at his ministry, here.

The Cabinet had extensively deliberated on the helicopter incident at the RMN Base in Perak and had previously pledged to deliver an interim report within two weeks, followed by the full report within a month.

In the 9.32am incident, seven crew of the Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM-AW139) and three RMN Fennec crew were killed when the helicopters crashed during a flypast rehearsal for the RMN 90th anniversary celebration.

