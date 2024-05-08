PUTRAJAYA, May 8 — Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil today said the initial report on the tragic helicopter crash in Perak that killed 10 Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) personnel on April 23 will be released tomorrow.

Fahmi, who's also the Lembah Pantai MP, said the full report on the incident will be ready in about two to three weeks.

“The defence minister today gave some feedback on the status of the investigation report for the helicopter crash that happened in Lumut recently.

“He informed the Cabinet that the interim report will be published tomorrow. We expect that the full report may be ready within the next two to three weeks,” he said during a post-Cabinet meeting press conference at his ministry, here.

Fahmi added that Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin will make a statement tomorrow.

In the incident last month, 10 Navy personnel were killed after two helicopters crashed while conducting a rehearsal for a flypast in conjunction with the 90th RMN Anniversary celebration.

