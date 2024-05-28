KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today presented the instrument of appointment to Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam as the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka for the second term in a ceremony held at Singgahsana Kecil, Istana Negara here.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was in attendance.

Also present were Attorney General Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat Tan Sri Johari Abdul, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Ab Rauf Yusoh and Melaka State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Wira Ibrahim Durum.

Mohd Ali, 75, was first appointed as the seventh Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka on June 4, 2020, replacing Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob.

His reappointment is for a four-year term, effective June 4, 2024.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences from Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) and served as Member of Parliament for Batu Berendam from 1995 to 1999. He also served as ninth Melaka chief minister from 1999 to 2013.

Meanwhile, Ab Rauf in a Facebook post, congratulated Mohd Ali on his reappointment as the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka.

He said that the state government and people of Melaka always pray that the state and the people of Melaka will continue to prosper under Mohd Ali’s leadership and be showered with all the grace, blessings and prosperity. — Bernama