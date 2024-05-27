JOHOR BARU, May 27 — Police need more time to thoroughly investigate the family members of the Ulu Tiram police station intruder, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the arrest of the suspect’s five family members under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) was relevant because killing members of the security forces is a serious offence, also threatening the safety of the people.

He said Singapore has also tightened security controls at their country’s entry points following the incident.

“...several acts that we used in the initial stage such as the Penal Code (with its) duration of detention do not settle all matters (investigation). Due to the magnitude of the case, the police force requires a longer time to finish the investigation to ensure public safety and order,” he said.

He told reporters this after attending the special committee meeting to tackle congestion at the Johor Causeway and visiting the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex here today.

He was asked about the police justification for detaining the suspect’s family members under Sosma.

On Friday, the Inspector General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, said that the five individuals were held under Sosma after their remand period ended on May 24.

Seven individuals, including the suspect’s five family members aged 19 and 62, were detained to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code. However, two students from higher learning institutions were released unconditionally last Wednesday.

On May 17 at 2.30 am, Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, were killed, and the 21-year-old suspect was shot to death.

The attack also injured another policeman, Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, 38, who was shot in the shoulder and hip. — Bernama