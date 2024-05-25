KOTA KINABALU, May 25 — Ahead of the upcoming state election, Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) said today it has yet to decide on its allies.

Its leadership council said that the pact is aware of rumours and speculation over its coalition partners, but said it is determined to stay with the current Gabungan Rakyat Sabah government until the end of its term.

“Pakatan Harapan Sabah has yet to discuss any understanding or possible alliance(s) to be formed for the coming election,” it said in a statement issued following a meeting here.

“Nevertheless, Sabah PH remains part of the Sabah government and supports the leadership of the Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and seeing that this government reach its full term. What is equally important is that we are committed in focusing on the development and well-being of the people under the Madani government.”

Following the 2020 election, GRS and Sabah Umno formed the government, but an attempted coup by Sabah Umno and opposition Parti Warisan saw new alignments as Sabah PH threw their weight behind GRS and Hajiji in order to prevent another state election.

Both GRS and PH have acknowledged their good working relationship, but pressure is on Sabah PH and Umno to work together in the same vein as the federal government.

Earlier this month, Sabah Umno indicated that it may likely be forming a new alliance going into the upcoming state elections.

Its chief Datuk Bung Moktar Radin said that it was inevitable that parties needed to form alliances to form government in the current climate.

In response, Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said it is ready to work with any party to face the next Sabah state election, but the priority is to strengthen its cooperation with PH.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Umno president, said it is hoped that the understanding between BN and PH can also bring positive results in Sabah.