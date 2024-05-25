MELAKA, May 25 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will intensify the implementation of Rakan Muda programmes in every district to strengthen unity and national integration.

Its minister, Hannah Yeoh said with the additional RM3 million allocation announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the officiation of the 2024 National Youth Day (HBN) today, the ministry will coordinate the matter with the Malaysian Youth Council (MYC) to conduct the programmes.

“The National Youth Day, which is the second time we have worked with the MYC as organisers and the ministry only monitors its implementation, with the aim of empowering the council directly by being involved in the organisation, and not merely as observers,” she told reporters after the officiation of the national level 2024 National Youth Day celebrations in Dataran Pahlawan, Bandar Hilir here today.

This year’s celebration aims to strengthen the youth human capital to drive the national strategic development and expand youth access to initiatives by the government in line with the Malaysia Madani framework and the Madani Youth Development Model 2030 (MPBM 2030).

Earlier during her speech, she said that the government had allocated RM5 million for National Youth Day this year, including the implementation of 3,107 activities with a participation of 2.5 million throughout the country.

“The activities include the reading of the Malaysian Youth Declaration on May 15, Semarak HBN, National Youth Integrity Convention, Friday sermons in all states, HBN celebrations in states and at the national level,” she added. — Bernama

