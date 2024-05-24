KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Four men, including a policeman, were charged in separate Sessions Court here today with gang robbing two Bangladeshi men two weeks ago.

In the court before Judge Izralizam Sanusi, Corporal Norizam Ambiah, 34, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was charged with another person still at large with robbing Arif Hossain of jewellery which included necklaces and bracelets worth RM264,000, cash of RM4,202, a mobile phone, bank and Touch N Go cards, as well as various items, including jewellery worth RM231,000, six mobile phones and RM3,600 in cash belonging to Shakel Ahmed.

The robbery allegedly took place at the car parking counter in front of a shopping centre in Jalan Munshi Abdullah here, at 1.05pm, last May 11.

The charge, under Section 395 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and caning, if convicted.

He was allowed bail of RM10,000 with one surety and also ordered to report himself at the nearest police station once a month. The court set July 2 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nor Aisyah Mohamed Zanyuin, while Norizam was represented by lawyer Harcharanjit Singh.

The three other accused were charged before Datuk Nu’aman Mahmud Zuhudi with committing a similar offence at the same time, place and date.

They are Muhammad Kamaruzzaman Imran, 34, Muhamad Azam Ab Rahim, 33, and Roshaizol Lajat, 45.

All of them, represented by lawyer Tharamjit Singh, pleaded not guilty to the charge and were allowed bail of RM8,000 with one surety each.

Deputy public prosecutor Illya Syaheedah Mohd Razif appeared for the prosecution in the case. — Bernama