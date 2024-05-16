KUALA TERENGGANU, May 16 — A former bowling assistant coach was sentenced to six years in prison by the Sessions Court today after he was found guilty of physical sexual assault against a Malaysia Games (Sukma) athlete, six years ago.

Judge Nooriah Osman meted out the punishment on Mat Salleh Jalani, 61, who was found guilty at the end of the trial today.

According to the charge, he was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy, who was 14 years and one month old at the time, in a residential area in Marang, in March 2018.

The charge was framed under Section 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides for a prison sentence not exceeding 20 years, and also liable to whipping.

The judge ordered the prison sentence to be served from the date of conviction, which is today, and the accused to undergo police supervision for two years after completing his jail sentence.

Meanwhile, in the same courtroom, Nooriah sentenced an unemployed man to nine years in prison and one stroke of the cane, after being found guilty of robbing and physically assaulting a 19-year-old girl two years ago.

Muhammad Zairuzi Zahri, 31, was sentenced to seven years in prison for committing robbery, and another 24 months in prison and one stroke of the cane for sexually assaulting the girl. — Bernama

