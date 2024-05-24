KUCHING, May 24 ― The government will announce some good news for media practitioners in the country during the 2024 National Journalists' Day (Hawana) 2024 celebrations slated to be held here starting tomorrow.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would announce the good news at the highlight of the three-day celebration on May 27.

“Stay tuned, Insya-Allah, there will be some good news,” he said after paying a courtesy call on Sarawak Governor Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar in Astana Negeri today.

Fahmi was accompanied by Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj and Sarawak Bureau chief Hamdan Ismail.

On the preparation for Hawana, which would kick off tomorrow, Fahmi said all were running smoothly without any glitches.

“All is good, we are looking forward to it. The difference in Hawana this year is that we have invited more international media friends, including six media organisations from Asean countries,” he said.

Themed “Etika Teras Kewartawanan Mapan”, the largest gathering of the Malaysian media fraternity will also be joined by media representatives from Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Brunei, the Philippines, Timor Leste, Vietnam, China, Korea, and Qatar.

Various programmes have been lined up, including the Hawana 2024 Excursion with Students programme, which is to be launched by Fahmi at Pustaka Negeri here tomorrow, besides the Hawana 2024 Exhibition at the Main Atrium of the Merdeka Mall, which will also run for three days starting tomorrow.

Seventeen agencies will be participating in the exhibition to showcase their services and provide visitors with information and various activities. Old media equipment and the history of media in Sarawak will also be exhibited, with the exhibition open from 10 am to 5 pm.

Also for Hawana, the 2024 Sarawak Media Conference (SMEC) 2024 themed ‘Evolution of Media in the Digital Era’ with approximately 600 participants including local and international speakers, will be held for two days starting Sunday and will be inaugurated by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Hawana 2024 participants will also get to experience the unique culture and latest developments of Sarawak through the 'Juh Raon' programme, which includes visits to iconic locations around the city, including the Borneo Cultural Museum, Darul Hana Bridge, Dataran Ibu Pertiwi, followed by a high-tea and networking session at the English Tea House & Restaurant on Sunday before being feted at a dinner reception hosted by the Sarawak governor.

Hawana 2024 is organised by the Ministry of Communications in collaboration with the Sarawak Government while the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) is the implementing agency. ― Bernama