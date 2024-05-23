PUTRAJAYA, May 23 — Home Minister Senator Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today said investigators have found no connection between four high-profile security incidents including a deadly attack on a police station in Ulu Tiram, Johor.

He said that each incident appeared to be isolated, with distinctly different circumstances.

“In Dato Keramat (Penang), the preliminary investigation found that it involved a couple who went to the police station, which ended with an attempt to seize weapons. At the time of the incident, they were drunk.

“In Ulu Tiram (Johor), the police conducted an interview with the local community. They said these people did not mix with others. Initial police investigation found that they saw others as infidels. They don't go to school. They see a mosque built by the government, they label those who go there as infidels.

“The one we caught at the Istana Negara, he said he had a dream. His dream is that he gets an order to have an audience with [Yang diPertuan Agong]. So, it's different,” he said in a press conference after attending his ministry's monthly assembly, here.

Last Friday, two policemen were killed while another was injured after an 21-year-old man attacked the Ulu Tiram police station before being shot to death.

The two policemen who were killed were identified as Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24.

Another policeman, Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, was critically injured.

On Saturday, DAP’s Seputeh MP, Teresa Kok, said she received a death threat, along with two bullets in a sealed envelope.

On the same day, two men were arrested for attempted trespass at Istana Negara yesterday, according to city police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa.

The Kuala Lumpur Magistrates’ Court sentenced the two men to two months in jail for attempting to trespass into Istana Negara.

Last Sunday, Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad confirmed that police arrested a man after he was suspected of trespassing at the Dato Keramat police station here and attempting to seize a firearm belonging to the sentry officer.

He said the suspect, who was under the influence of alcohol, allegedly ordered the officer on duty to open the gate while using abusive language.

He then allegedly tried to attack the officer with a helmet, leading to a struggle before the suspect was detained.

The suspect pleaded not guilty for his case.