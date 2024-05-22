TELUK INTAN, May 22 — The implementation of targeted diesel subsidy in Peninsular Malaysia is a bold move by the Madani government to check leakages, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has considered various aspects to minimise the impact on the cost of living before deciding to implement this measure.

“If the government does not implement targeted subsidies, the leakages will continue and worsen over time. It is very important for us to correct past mistakes.

“The MadanI government chooses to act responsibly to ensure the country’s sustainability. This implementation can also save RM4 billion annually, which can then be used for the benefit of the people,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Nga, the Member of Parliament for Teluk Intan, handed over aid of RM1,000 each to 240 students from 11 Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) in the constituency.

Last night, Anwar announced that the Cabinet had agreed to implement targeted subsidy on diesel for users in the Peninsula, involving 10 types of public transport vehicles and 23 types of goods transport vehicles under the subsidised diesel control system.

He said this means that bus operators, taxi drivers and fishermen will continue to be supported with subsidies or assistance, and the government has agreed to provide cash assistance to eligible individual diesel vehicle owners, including small farmers, padi farmers and petty traders.

According to the Prime Minister, the targeted diesel subsidy does not benefit the T20 group and 3.8 million foreigners, and the move will save the government an estimated RM4 billion previously enjoyed by these groups annually. — Bernama