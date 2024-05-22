KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Malaysians to make every celebration and culture a core element for enhancing unity and mutual understanding.

Expressing his Wesak Day greetings to all Buddhists today, Anwar said that one of the universal ethics emphasised in Buddhist teachings is the rejection of ignorance.

Therefore, the prime minister hopes that the people will strive to increase understanding, galvanise the people’s strengths and prioritise advancing the nation.

“May the illuminating Wesak celebration bring happiness to you, your friends and your family, as well as strengthen harmony.

“I am very confident that this country can become strong with its united and resilient people. Once again, happy Wesak Day to all Buddhists in Malaysia!” said Anwar in a Facebook post.

Wesak Day is the most important day for Buddhists, commemorating the birth, enlightenment and death of the religion’s founder, Siddhartha Gautama. — Bernama

