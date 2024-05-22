KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Buddhists in Malaysia today observe Wesak Day, honouring the birth, enlightenment and passing of the religion's founder, Siddharta Gautama, with the Maha Vihara Buddhist Temple in Brickfields serving as a central hub for celebrations in the federal capital.

As is customary, Wesak Day, a public holiday in Malaysia, sees devotees congregating at Buddhist temples, chanting religious hymns and carrying symbolic Buddhist icons in a procession symbolising purity.

At the Maha Vihara Buddha Temple, approximately 20 decorated car floats are set to partake in a grand 12-kilometre procession through Little India, Pasar Seni, Jalan Raja Chulan, and Bukit Bintang today.

In Selangor, a key venue for the celebration is the Fo Guang Shan Dong Zen Temple in Jenjarom, Kuala Langat, where devotees begin to gather as early as 8am.

Advertisement

Wesak Day highlights the significance of Buddhist adherents embracing self-assurance in their faith and living in accordance with their beliefs.

Deputy Minister of National Unity K. Saraswathy said that the celebration, which typically draws around 40,000 attendees in the federal capital, serves to strengthen and foster better understanding of other religious cultures within the community.

Wesak Day is commemorated by lighting joss sticks, incense and candles fashioned as lotus flowers, offering flowers and ceremonially bathing the Buddha statue. — Bernama

Advertisement