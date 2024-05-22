KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — It is a lively and harmonious Wesak Day celebration across the country with thousands of Buddhist devotees congregating at temples in their respective states as early as 5.30 this morning.

In Kuala Lumpur, as many as 25,000 devotees and visitors gathered at the Maha Vihara Buddhist Temple in Brickfields as early as 5.30am to perform religious rituals to honour the birth, enlightenment and passing of the religion’s founder, Siddharta Gautama Buddha.

Deputy president of the temple A. Hemadasa said various events are being held including the candlelight procession at 6 pm which will be officiated by Transport Minister Anthony Loke and a float of 20 decorated cars.

Devotees are also seen visiting the Fo Guang Shan temple in SS3, Petaling Jaya which organised a charity event consisting of 33 booths and a calligraphy art show.

In Penang, thousands of Buddhists visit temples around the state and a check by Bernama at the largest Buddhist temple in Malaysia, Kek Lok Si in Air Itam, found that the devotees as well as visitors from abroad congregating at the temple to experience the Wesak Day celebration.

The Malaysian Buddhist Association (MBA) building, near Jalan Burma here, was lively with devotees who came with family members to light joss sticks, incense and candles fashioned as lotus flowers in addition to scattering flowers and bathing the Buddha statue, as a symbolic religious ceremony.

Devoetees light lotus-shaped candles during Wesak Day celebrations at the Malaysian Buddhist Association along Burma Road, May 22, 2024. — Bernama

In Perlis, the Wesak day is celebrated as early as 7am with several interesting activities being lined up including a food festival at the Perlis Buddhist Society in Kangar.

Society vice-chairman Tan Chan Sin said the Wesak Day celebration in Perlis featured a twist with the organisation of a food festival to attract the public’s involvement.

In Sarawak, devotees observed Wesak Day with a full of gratitude at the Sarawak Buddhist Association Temple. It was also attended by Deputy Premier and Sarawak Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Meanwhile, in Kelantan, Wat Prachumthat Chanaram is a choice for Buddhists to observe Wesak Day in the state every year. There were also visitors from Kuala Lumpur who turned up at the temple early this morning.

Visitors also shared stories about their respective Wesak Day celebrations including Kong Min Ting, 35, from Sungai Petani, Kedah who said she and her family still wear face masks when visiting the temple as a precaution.

“COvid-19 virus is still there so we wear face masks as the place is crowded... after paying our respects, we plan to go out for a walk since today is a public holiday,” she said.

Meanwhile, in Johor, former teacher Ong Ai Tong, 62, said the sacred event held today is important to seek forgiveness from God for past mistakes.

“Today we ask for forgiveness for our mistakes and we promise to do three good things - perform good deeds; speak good things and our hearts must keep good intentions,” Ong said.

Wesak Day celebrations at the Fo Guang Shan temple in Johor Baru May 22, 2024. — Bernama

In Perak, the chairman of Wat Siribunyamagaram in Ipoh, Iyeng Endin Niang said Wesak Day symbolises the harmony and unity that exists in the society of various religions and races in this country.

Wesak Day is a public holiday in Malaysia and Buddhist devotees gather at temples today to sing hymns and carry symbols of Buddhist icons during a procession that symbolises purity and enlightenment. — Bernama